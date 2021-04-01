WC Walker & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,848 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.