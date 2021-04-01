WC Walker & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.62 and a fifty-two week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

