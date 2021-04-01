WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

