America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 3.02% of America’s Car-Mart worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

CRMT traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $150.48. 244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.