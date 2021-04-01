WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Azul worth $17,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter worth $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Azul by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Azul by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 783,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,074. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.