WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,714 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Boot Barn worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,343. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

NYSE BOOT traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

