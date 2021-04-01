WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.27. 6,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,627. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.19.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.