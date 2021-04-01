Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.14. 9,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,868. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,245 shares of company stock valued at $12,307,304. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

