Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Best Buy by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Best Buy by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,946 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Best Buy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.57. 43,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

