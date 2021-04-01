Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $917,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.