Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

DLG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €64.22 ($75.55). The stock had a trading volume of 108,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.40. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €20.40 ($24.00) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.89.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.