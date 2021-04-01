MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MICT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,770. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, operating through its subsidiaries GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd. and Micronet Ltd, provides mobile computing solutions; as well as a proprietary trading technology platform for high growth sectors in global fintech space. The company, through GFH Intermediate Holdings Ltd., focuses on online brokerage for equities trading, wealth management, and sales of insurance products primarily in foreign markets in Asia.

