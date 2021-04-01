MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of MICT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,770. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $235.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.89.
About MICT
