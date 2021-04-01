Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Mark Pickett Sells 120,000 Shares

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

LON TRB traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 4,290,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.84. The company has a market cap of £209.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Tribal Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.