Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Bryan Carsberg Purchases 224 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg acquired 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($327.78).

ACT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 113 ($1.48). 19,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.97. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of £64.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.41.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard that provides actionable data for service providers to pinpoint the cause of poor digital quality.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.