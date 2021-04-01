Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Bryan Carsberg Purchases 224 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Bryan Carsberg acquired 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £250.88 ($327.78).
ACT traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 113 ($1.48). 19,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.97. Actual Experience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of £64.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.41.
Actual Experience Company Profile
