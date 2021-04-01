Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $144.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $109.56. 8,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,907. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

