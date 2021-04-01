Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 31.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $$64.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

