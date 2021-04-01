Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Down 39.5% in March

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.40. 50,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

