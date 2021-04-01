Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Investec cut shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Standard Bank Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

