Fantasy Sports Trading Down 44.8% Over Last Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $196,102.95 and approximately $24.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00051906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.36 or 0.00648603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026059 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Coin Profile

Fantasy Sports is a coin. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

