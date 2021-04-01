Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,798.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

