Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,125 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $77,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded up $13.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.37. 54,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,139. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

