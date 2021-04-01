National Pension Service Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $95,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $65.76. 108,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,251. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

