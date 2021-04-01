KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,891 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 45,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,060. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

