Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.68% of Markel worth $666,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,846,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL traded up $15.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,030.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

