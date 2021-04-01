Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,241,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,625,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $484,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.04. 754,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

