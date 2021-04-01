Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 319,232 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,232 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NIKE worth $522,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,038 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.23. The company had a trading volume of 197,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,964. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

