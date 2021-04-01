Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,566,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Moody’s worth $454,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,818. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $192.00 and a 1 year high of $307.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.27 and its 200-day moving average is $280.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

