127,189 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021


Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 66,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

