CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 42,865 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up 2.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.65% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

