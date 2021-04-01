Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $10.56 Million in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 113,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up about 9.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,014.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 84,565 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 414.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. 573,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $87.12. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

