TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Short Interest Update

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLOG remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Thursday. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

