West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $99,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,055. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day moving average is $166.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.34.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

