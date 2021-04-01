Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s 5th Largest Position

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.94. 151,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $423.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.15.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

