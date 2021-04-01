Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $96.42 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

