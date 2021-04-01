Analysts Set Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target at $119.94

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.