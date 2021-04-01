Analysts Set Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) PT at $109.29

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.29.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of AMG stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.19. 4,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,950. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

