Keep4r (KP4R) Price Hits $6.88 on Top Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $540,872.27 and approximately $32,459.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00011648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep4r has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

