778 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $13.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $535.25. 173,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.51 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.76. The company has a market cap of $237.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

