New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $322.26 Million Stock Position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,982,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880,458 shares during the quarter. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF makes up 21.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.92% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF worth $322,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,759,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,705,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 21,942 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.36.

