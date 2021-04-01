Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Purchases 3,638 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 405,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after buying an additional 286,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,664. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.