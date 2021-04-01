Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Declines By 24.6%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 120.4 days.

TCNGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.46.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.48.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

