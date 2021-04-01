Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 81,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Seven & i has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

