Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $595.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.29 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.15.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.