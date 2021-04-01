UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $370.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.03 and a 12 month high of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock worth $6,777,233. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

