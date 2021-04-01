Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,412,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,719 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $298,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,612,000 after buying an additional 2,400,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $78,320,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 836,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $58,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

