CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

NVR stock traded up $40.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4,751.55. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,294.72 and a 1-year high of $4,832.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4,617.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,282.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $64.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

