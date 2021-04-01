Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,193,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.66. 40,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

