139,628 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 139,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Carnival Co. & makes up approximately 2.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.97.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 271,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,241,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.