MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.91. 45,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.