Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.35.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.