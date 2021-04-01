Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,708,871. Micron Technology has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.23.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
